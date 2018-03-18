Public representatives should be exemplary - President

Public representatives should set an example to the public through their conduct and actions, said President Maithripala Sirisena.

President Sirisena made this statement during a meeting held at the President’s Official residence today (18) with SLFP and UPFA members elected to local government bodies.

The President pointed out the public representatives should work towards creating a political culture rich in value and virtues.

Meanwhile, the names of members elected to Local Government bodies in 10 districts were published by the Department of Government Printing.

The names published through Extraordinary Gazette No. 2061/42-9 on March 9, under the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance (Chapter 262), gives details for the districts of; Hambantota, Killinochchi, Matara, Puttalam, Moneragala, Anuradhapura, Ratnapura, Kaluthara, Matale and Polonnaruwa.