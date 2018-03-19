42-year-old killed in shooting at Armour Street

March 19, 2018   12:00 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

One person has been killed while his wife suffered injuries following a shooting incident at Armour Street in Colombo, a short while ago. 

The Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the victim, a 42-year-old male, was traveling in a car when gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at him. 

He was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with critical gunshot wounds. However, he has succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in the ICU, a spokesman said.  

