Suspect surrenders over BMW sports car accident

March 19, 2018   04:42 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The suspect in connection with the recent incident involving an unregistered BMW sports car, which hit two other cars before plunging into the Diyawanna Oya at Thalawathugoda, has been arrested after he surrendered to police today (19).
  
The suspect was taken into custody after he surrendered to Thalangama Police, the spokesman said. 

The car in question, a BMW i8 sports car, was traveling at high speeds when it hit two other vehicles before plunging into the Diyawanna Oya in Thalawathugoda in the early hours of Saturday (17).

The driver of the vehicle had managed to exit the car and then fled the scene of the accident. 

The vehicle, which was impounded by Thalangama Police, is registered under the name of Fahim Mohamed Hussain, a resident of Madiwela. 

CCTV footage and preliminary inquiries have revealed that the car was driven by the registered owner at the time of the accident. 

Therefore Thalangama Police launched an investigation to arrest the suspect on hit-and-run charges.

