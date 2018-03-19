One dead following shooting in Athurugiriya

One person was killed following a shooting incident at Galwarusawa Road in Athurugiriya this evening, police said.

Two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at victim, who was also traveling by motorcycle, before fleeing the scene of the crime.

The injured person was admitted to the Oruwala Hospital in critical condition, however succumbed to injuries shortly after.

Th deceased is a 44-year-old resident of Puwakgahadeniya in Kaduwela.

The suspects have not been identified while Athurugirita Police is conducting further investigations.

The shooting is the second such incident reported within today as a 42-year-old man was gunned down in similar fashion at Armour Street in Colombo this morning.

The Police said that the victim and his wife were in a car when the gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at them.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that at around 10.45am this morning (19) unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a car near a shop on Messenger Street in the Armour Street Police Division before fleeing.

The couple inside the car were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital while the male, who was driving the vehicle, succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Inasamuttu Antony Raj, 42, a resident of Dematagoda. His 38-year-old wife who also sustained gunshot injuries is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.