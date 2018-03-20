Showery condition expected to gradually reduce from today

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery weather condition is expected to reduce gradually within next few days, from today (20).

Light showers may occur at Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Winds will be easterly to north-easterly in direction and speed will be 20-30kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Jaffna to Negombo via Puttalam.