Uni. non-academic staff continue strike as talks fail

University non-academic staff trade unions say that the strike action will continue as discussions held with the Ministry of Higher Education have failed.

Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee, Edward Malwattage, stated that the strike will enter day 21 today (20).

A discussion was held yesterday with the Secretary to the Higher Education Ministry and Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding their issues. However, they had failed to reach an agreement, Mr Malwattage said.

The Higher Education Ministry, issuing a statement yesterday, said that a positive solution to the demands of university non-academic staff will be given within today.

Meanwhile the employees of the Government Surveyors Department have also decided to continue with their strike action due to talks failing yesterday.