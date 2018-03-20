MP Prasanna Ranaweera remanded over assualt

MP Prasanna Ranaweera remanded over assualt

March 20, 2018   12:02 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

UPFA MP Prasanna Ranaweera has been remanded until March 22 by the Mahara Magistrate, in connection with a case filed over an assault incident. 

Kiribathgoda Police had launched an investigation into a complaint filed alleging that the MP had assaulted an individual following a verbal dispute during a function. 

Ranaweera was produced before the court today (20) in connection with the incident which had taken place several days ago. 

The Police had already presented facts to the court while another suspect had been remanded over the incident. 

Defence counsels made deliberations to the court on behalf of Prasanna Ranaweera today while the magistrate that he be remanded until March 22. 

