US Coast Guard intercepts migrants from Sri Lanka near Florida

-

Two migrants from Sri Lanka were part of a group attempting to get to the U.S. illegally when authorities found them in a small boat off Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Monday.

A Coast Guard airplane crew spotted six men in an 18-foot center console about 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Coast Guard sector Miami deployed two crews to search for the boat and intercepted them east of Jupiter. The other migrants were from the Bahamas, Jamaica and Brazil.

The Coast Guard transferred the six men to the U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.

Source: WPLG Local 10

-Agencies