Knife-wielding man robs bank in Kiribathgoda

March 20, 2018   04:17 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A private bank in Kiribathgoda has been robbed by an unidentified suspect armed with a knife, who made off with nearly Rs 1 million in cash today (20). 

Police said that suspect, who had entered the bank pretending to be a customer, had pulled out a knife and threatened the female employee before stealing cash from the counter and escaping. 

The robbery had taken place at around 1.40pm at a private bank located near the junction turning towards the Kiribathgoda new road. 

Police said that around Rs 950,000 in cash was stolen from the bank counter by the suspect.

Kiribathgoda Police is conducting investigations to arrest him. 

