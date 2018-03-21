No-confidence motion against PM to be handed over to Speaker

No-confidence motion against PM to be handed over to Speaker

March 21, 2018   10:46 am

By Manushi Silva

The no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be handed over to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today evening (21), said MP Udaya Gammanpila.

A group of MPs representing SLFP and UNP are also due to sign the no–confidence motion, Gammanpila added.

“We hope that the Speaker will include the motion in the agenda to be taken into debate, after considering its importance,” he said. 

More than twenty Members of Parliament - all of them affiliated with the Joint Opposition (JO), signed the motion of no-confidence on March 16, which is being brought against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

Dinesh Gunawardena, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Chamal Rajapaksa, Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila, Dullas Alahapperuma, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Salinda Dissanayake, Rajith de Soysa, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Janaka Wakkumbura, Tharaka Balasuriya, Indika Anuruddha, Wimalaweera Dissanayake, Bandula Gunawardena, Niroshan Premaratne, D.V. Chanaka, Namal Rajapaksa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Sisira Jayakody, Piyal Nishantha de Silva and Premalal Jayasekara are among the MPs who have signed the motion so far. 

