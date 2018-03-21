Loan scheme for eco-friendly Industries to be introduced
March 21, 2018 02:02 pm
Ministry of Industry and Commerce has decided to introduce a loan scheme with the objective of encouraging entrepreneurs to maintain eco –friendly industries.
This loan scheme has been introduced for small and medium enterprises to create an environment-friendly business environment.
Reduction of environmental pollution which occur as a result of industrial production process, protection of resources, promotion of environmental improvements, and initiation of necessary ground rules are the key onbjrctives of this loan scheme.