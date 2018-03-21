No-confidence motion against PM handed over to Speaker

The motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been handed over to the Speaker of Parliament by MPs representing the Joint Opposition.

The motion has reportedly been signed by a total of 55 MPs including 51 from the Joint Opposition and 4 MPs from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

The SLFP members who have signed include T.B. Ekanayake, Nishantha Muthuhettigama, Susantha Punchinilame and Kader Masthan.