President to visit Pakistan tomorrow

President Maithripala Sirisena will leave for Pakistan tomorrow (22) to attend the National Day of Pakistan.

President Srisena will undertake the three-day official visit to Pakistan from 22 to 24 March, at the invitation of the President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

Meanwhile President Sirisena would be the chief guest of the National Day parade, Pakistani media reported.

President Sirisena will hold discussions with his Pakistani counterpart President Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and following talks, will attend the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding on; Youth Development between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; Between the Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute of Sri Lanka and the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan; Between the Institute of National Security Studies of Sri Lanka and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and; Between the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration and National School of Public Policy, Pakistan.

During his visit, President Sirisena will declare open the re-furbished International Buddhist Centre in the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad.