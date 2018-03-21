Two underworld members arrested in Borella

Two underworld members allegedly connected to several murders and shooting incidents have been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in Borella today (21).

The suspects, 31 year-old Siyambalapitiye Chaminda Wasantha alias ‘Chula’ and 38-year-old, Jude Betts, who are residents of Ragama and Borella were arrested for possessing 2.7 grams of heroin.

They were wanted in connection with three separate shooting incidents that took place in Maradana, Gampaha and Kotahena recently.



The suspects have been detained for seven days for further questioning after being produced in the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by CCD.