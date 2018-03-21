Investigations on security personnel involved in Kandy incident

Investigations on security personnel involved in Kandy incident

March 21, 2018   07:55 pm

By Manushi Silva

Investigations are underway to probe whether there are involvements of the security forces with the recent incidents that took place in Kandy, according to government. 

A group of investigative teams have already commenced the investigations in the relevant area, cabinet co-spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said.

Meanwhile, President Maithripala Sirisena on March 10 appointed a three-member committee to probe the incidents in Kandy.

Accordingly, a panel of retired judges was appointed to the committee. 

The committee will investigate into the reasons for this aggression including the violation of law and order, the damage to the lives and property, whether a conspiracy is behind the incident, the actions taken by authorities to suppress the incident and the steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. 

