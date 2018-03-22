President Maithripala congratulates Nepali President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has conveyed his best wishes to Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who was reelected as the President of Nepal.

Sending a special congratulatory message, President Sirisena conveyed good wishes on behalf of the government and the people of Sri Lanka and ‎on his personal behalf.

President Sirisena stated that it is due to great faith kept on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari by the people that she was reelected, the President’s Media Division said.

President admitting that the people of Nepal can fulfil their aspirations regarding good governance, peace and economic progress under her leadership stated that it is expected to work well with her in order to strengthen the cultural, educational, and religious ties that has been there between the two countries for centuries.

Incumbent President Bhandari defeated Nepali Congress leader Kumari Laxmi Rai with an overwhelming majority in the presidential election and reelected for a second term in office.

Bhandari was first elected president on October 28, 2015.