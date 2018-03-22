Colombos first female Mayor Rosy Senanayake assumes duties

Colombos first female Mayor Rosy Senanayake assumes duties

March 22, 2018   11:13 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Rosy Senanayake of the United National Party (UNP) today officially assumed duties as the first ever female Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC). 

She took office following a ceremony at the Colombo Municipal Council this morning which was attended by Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka and MP Ravi Karunanayake among other guests. 

Senanayake was recently sworn in as the Mayor of Colombo at a ceremony held at Temple Trees before Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

