No-confidence motion against PM to be taken up for debate

March 22, 2018   01:42 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A decision has been taken at the party leaders’ meeting today to take up the motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament on April 4.

Joint Opposition leader Dinesh Gunawardena handed over the motion to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday (21). Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also a signatory of the motion, was present on the occasion. 

The motion has been signed by a total of 55 MPs including 51 from the Joint Opposition and 4 MPs from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

The SLFP members who have signed include T.B. Ekanayake, Nishantha Muthuhettigama, Susantha Punchinilame and Kader Masthan.  

The SLFP Parliamentary Group had said it would decide on the motion of no-confidence after discussing the points included after it is presented to the Parliament. 

Meanwhile minister of the United National Party (UNP) have said that they would defeat the motion in Parliament. 

