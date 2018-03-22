President Sirisena leaves for Pakistan

President Maithripala Sirisena left the country for Pakistan today (March 22) to attend the Pakistan Republic Day celebrations on March 23 as chief guest on an invitation extended by Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain.

The President will also hold discussions with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his visit to Islamabad.

The two countries will also discuss economic, trade and educational relations between the two countries. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will sign four agreements related to foreign service training, education and tourism during the President’s visit.

Pakistan gained independence on August 15, 1947 and became a republic on March 23, 1956. Since then the Republic Day is celebrated as the national day of Pakistan.

Pakistan government has made elaborate arrangements to welcome President Sirisena as the chief Guest at the national day ceremony. He will witness the National Day military parade, air display and pageant, the President’s Media Division said.