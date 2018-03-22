Passenger held with gems worth Rs 2 million at BIA

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle gems worth around Rs 2 million out of the country.

The 44-year-old from Thiththapajjala was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur at 8.30am this morning (22) when he was apprehended by Customs Staff.

A spokesman said that following the Customs inquiry, the gems were forfeited and a penalty of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the passenger.