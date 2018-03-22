Passenger held with gems worth Rs 2 million at BIA
File Photo.

Passenger held with gems worth Rs 2 million at BIA

March 22, 2018   03:59 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle gems worth around Rs 2 million out of the country.

The 44-year-old from Thiththapajjala was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur at 8.30am this morning (22) when he was apprehended by Customs Staff.

A spokesman said that following the Customs inquiry, the gems were forfeited and a penalty of Rs 25,000 was imposed on the passenger.  

AdaDerana Ad
AdaDerana Ad
Ad
.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories