SC reaches decision on Judicature (Amendment) Bill

Having concluded examining the petitions filed on the Judicature (Amendment) Bill, the Supreme Court today stated that it will inform its decision to the Speaker of Parliament.

The Judicature (Amendment) Act, No. 26 of 2017 is an act to amend the Judicature Act, No. 2 of 1978. It was brought in by the government to set up a permanent High Court-at-bar to expedite the large amount of pending cases.

Several petitions were filed challenging the bill by several parties including Joint Opposition MP Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris.

Those petitions allege that certain sections of the proposed draft bill would allow the government to seize the powers of the judiciary and that certain selected individuals could likely be targeted for acts of revenge through the Special High Court to be established by the bill.

They also state that should the bill be passed, it would vest unusual power with the Attorney General and the Director General of the Bribery Commission. Therefore the petitions requested the Supreme Court to rule that bill requires approval of two-thirds majority in Parliament and a referendum.

Meanwhile an intervention petition supporting the bill were filed by 11 including Patali Champika Ranawaka, Harsha de Silva, Eran Wickramaratne, Ajith P. Perera, Karunaratne Paranawithana and civil society activists.

The petitions were taken up before a three-member judge bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasad Dep, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Nalin Perera, who today concluded examining the petitions filed against and for after four days of hearings.