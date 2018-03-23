Sri Lankan duo held with liquor  30 bottles seized

March 23, 2018   09:02 am

Two Sri Lankan expatriates were arrested in possession of 30 bottles of locally manufactured liquor.

According to security sources, Hawally security men were patrolling Salmiya area at night when they suspected a vehicle with two occupants and ordered the driver to pull over.

After checking their details to discover they are Sri Lankans, security men checked the vehicle to find the liquor bottles in the trunk. 

When questioned, the suspects confessed to selling locally manufactured liquor to their clients. They were arrested and referred with the liquor bottles to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.

