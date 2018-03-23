AG ordered to examine Ranjans statement
The Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney General to examine the recent statement made by Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake and inform whether he can be charged for contempt of court.
Ramanayake had made a statement in Parliament criticizing the country’s judiciary while also naming certain judges and lawyers.
Members of the Joint Opposition including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had accused the deputy minister of abusing parliamentary privileges.