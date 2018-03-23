AG ordered to examine Ranjans statement
File Photo.

AG ordered to examine Ranjans statement

March 23, 2018   11:29 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney General to examine the recent statement made by Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake and inform whether he can be charged for contempt of court. 

Ramanayake had made a statement in Parliament criticizing the country’s judiciary while also naming certain judges and lawyers.

Members of the Joint Opposition including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had accused the deputy minister of abusing parliamentary privileges. 

AdaDerana Ad
AdaDerana Ad
Ad
.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories