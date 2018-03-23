SLPPs Priyantha Sahabandu elected Mayor of Galle

March 23, 2018   12:32 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Priyantha Sahabandu Godage of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been elected as the Mayor of the Galle Municipal Council in a secret ballot.

Sources said that the SLPP candidate received 20 votes while Jilith Nishantha of the United National Party (UNP) polled just 11 votes.  

Out of the 35 members in the Galle Municipal Council, 14 members were elected from the UNP and three members were elected from the UPFA at the recent local government polls. 

The Galle Municipal Council convened today (23) for the first time and as no single party has won the majority in the council, the the mayor and the deputy mayor was decided by a secret vote.

It was previously reported that the UNP and UPFA members of the council would likely form an alliance to establish power. 

