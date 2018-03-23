Rs. 20 million donated to Little Hearts

DSL Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, who joined hands with Manusath Derana last year to pledge their support to Little Hearts project, handed over Rs. 20 million for Little Hearts project yesterday (22).

Accordingly, Group Managing Director/ Founder of DSL Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd handed over the donation to Dr.Duminda Samarasignhe Consultant Pediatrician of Lady Ridgeway Hospital after a media briefing held at the Hospital yesterday.

In September 2017 DSL Enterprises (Pvt.) Ltd. announced their support in the funding of the Little Hearts Project by introducing the Speed Little Hearts Pens and Camlin Little Hearts Pencils. 20% and 13% of the earnings from the sales of these custom products were to be donated to the project.

Completing the first phase of the donation within a few months, DSL announced the handing over of Rs. 20million to the Little Hearts Fund at a media conference held on 22ndMarch 2018 at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital.

The Little Hearts project was initiated by the Sri Lanka College of Paediatricians, together with several organizations to build the Cardiac and Critical Care Complex at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital. The complex will be dedicated to the task of treating children afflicted with Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD), with which over 3,000 children are being born every year in Sri Lanka.

The Little Hearts Pens and Pencils are a simple and most cost effective way in which the general public can contribute to the project. The pens and pencils are priced at reasonable rates, enabling every kind-hearted person to contribute towards saving a child’s life. Being day to day commodities, pens and pencils hardly require consideration at the point of buying. However, since the Little Hearts Pens and Pencils are specifically marketed to raise funds for the Little Hearts project, the customer can make a conscious choice to contribute and be a part of the deserving venture.