15,431 bottles of foreign liquor worth Rs 50 million seized

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a person in possession of foreign liquor valued at around Rs 50 million, the Police Media Unit said.

The arrest was made at K. Cyril C. Perera Mawatha in the Kotahena Police Division yesterday afternoon (22) following a tip- off received by officials attached to PNB.

A total of 15,431 bottles of expensive champagne and wine imported from abroad with a value of around Rs 50 million

The suspect was identified as a 44-year-old resident of Colombo 03.

He was released on police bail while further investigations into the incident are carried out by the PNB.