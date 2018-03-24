Bangladeshi Naval ship in the island

-

Making a four-day goodwill visit, ‘BNS Bangabandhu’, a guided missile frigate of the Bangladesh Navy arrived to the country.



The ship was accorded a traditional Naval welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy upon its arrival at the Colombo Port.



The 103.7m long ‘BNS Bangabandhu’ has a displacement of 2,407 tons and carries a crew of 233 naval personnel. The crew is expected to take part in a number of programs including sports and cultural events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy during its stay in the country.



The ship is scheduled depart the island tomorrow (25).