Bangladeshi Naval ship in the island

March 24, 2018   09:49 am

Making a four-day goodwill visit, ‘BNS Bangabandhu’, a guided missile frigate of the Bangladesh Navy arrived to the country.
 
The ship was accorded a traditional Naval welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy upon its arrival at the Colombo Port.
 
The 103.7m long ‘BNS Bangabandhu’ has a displacement of 2,407 tons and carries a crew of 233 naval personnel. The crew is expected to take part in a number of programs including sports and cultural events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy during its stay in the country.
 
The ship is scheduled depart the island tomorrow (25).

 

