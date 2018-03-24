Issues in new electoral system should be resolved before PC Elections -PAFFREL

Controversies have arisen with regard to the appointment candidates to Chairmen and Mayors posts out of the candidates elected Local Government bodies, said People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL).

“This problem that has arisen due to the new electoral system and it should be resolved before Provincial Council Elections” Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiachchi said.

The Mayors of Galle and Negombo were appointed from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) yesterday despite the UNP having won those Municipal Councils at the recently concluded Local Government Elections.

The SLPP’s Priyantha Godagama Sahabandu was elected as Mayor of the Galle MC following a secret vote while the SLPP’s Dayan Lanza was elected as Mayor of the Negombo MC following an open ballot.