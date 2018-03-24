Sri Lankan nabbed with gems worth Rs 2 million

A Sri Lankan attempting to smuggle out gems worth Rs 2 million was apprehended by the custom officials at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport yesterday (22).

The Sri Lanka Customs media spokesman said that the 44-year-old male from Thiththapajjala was preparing to board a flight to Kualalampur, Malaysia at 8.30 am yesterday (23) when he was apprehended by officers.

The gems have been forfeited and a penalty of Rs 25000 has been imposed on the suspect.