TV Derana wins multiple Raigam Telees awards

TV Derana wins multiple Raigam Telees awards

March 24, 2018   08:58 pm

-

TV Derana’s “Wada Pitiya” won the award for Best Political Programme of the Year – 2017 at the 14th edition of Raigam Tele’es.

Meanwhile ‘Singhagiri Studio’ was adjudged the winner of the award for Best Musical Programme of the Year 2017. 

The tele-awards ceremony is currently underway at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre.

Nominations for 18 awards under the category of “Excellence in Tele-drama”, and 19 awards under the category of “Excellence in Television Media Programmes” were announced at the nominations evening on March 9.

Recipients of awards under other categories; Jury Awards, Popular Awards, Awards of Appreciation and Awards for Channels will be announced at the final event today (24). 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories