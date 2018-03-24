-

TV Derana’s “Wada Pitiya” won the award for Best Political Programme of the Year – 2017 at the 14th edition of Raigam Tele’es.

Meanwhile ‘Singhagiri Studio’ was adjudged the winner of the award for Best Musical Programme of the Year 2017.

The tele-awards ceremony is currently underway at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre.

Nominations for 18 awards under the category of “Excellence in Tele-drama”, and 19 awards under the category of “Excellence in Television Media Programmes” were announced at the nominations evening on March 9.

Recipients of awards under other categories; Jury Awards, Popular Awards, Awards of Appreciation and Awards for Channels will be announced at the final event today (24).