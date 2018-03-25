No change in the post of Prime Minister-Chandrika

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga says there will be no change in the post of Prime Minister.



The former President expressed these views, responding to questions raised by journalists.



Meanwhile, MP Shehan Semasinghe says that a group of UNP parlimnentarians are ready to vote in support of no- confidence motion.



“Even the MPs who signed against the no –confidence motion, agreed to vote for the motion at the parliament.”



Meanwhile, MP Ananda Aluthgamage stated that despite the shortcomings in the party, that he will vote against the no- confidence motion.

On March 21, the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was handed over to the Speaker of Parliament by MPs representing the Joint Opposition.

Joint Opposition leader Dinesh Gunawardena handed over the motion to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya .Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also a signatory of the motion, was present on the occasion.

The motion has reportedly been signed by a total of 55 MPs including 51 from the Joint Opposition and 4 MPs from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).