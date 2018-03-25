Four persons arrested in possession of firearms

Four persons were arrested by police for the possession of four locally manufactured firearms.

The arrest was made during a special police operation carried out in Monaragala Police Division.

The reason for the possession of firearms has not yet been ascertained.

The suspects aged 25, 42, 52 are residents of Wellawaya, Buththala, Medagama and Siyambalanduwa.

They will be produced before Wellawaya and Bibila Magistrate Courts.