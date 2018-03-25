Civil aviation at the Batticaloa Domestic Airport commences

Civil aviation at the Batticaloa Domestic Airport commenced today making direct air connectivity for passengers between Sri Lanka’s east and other parts of the country, a reality.

Batticaloa Domestic Airport which started under Department of Civil Aviation on 1958,was used by the military for its operation for nearly three decades during the war.

The government has spent nearly Rs. 1,400 million for the renovation of the airport after its operations and maintenance were vested with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from May 31, 2016.

A special flight carrying President Maithripala Sirisena, Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva accompanied with other state officials landed in Batticaloa Domestic Airport at 10.30 am today.

Subsequently, the Passenger Terminal building at the airport was declared open by the President.

Meanwhile, Plans are ahead to start a flying school within airport premises, Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry announced.