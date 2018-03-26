Chinese national arrested with gemstones worth Rs 21m

A Chinese national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with 12 pieces of gemstones valued at around Rs 21 million.

The 39-year-old suspect arrived from Shanghai at 11.25pm last night on flight CX611 and was apprehended by airport customs staff at around 12 midnight while attempting to smuggle the pieces of gemstones into Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Customs spokesman said 12 pieces of gemstones weighing 68.87 ct and valued at Rs 21,131,227 were found in his possession.

Further investigations are being carried out by customs.