Nawalage Stanley Dias of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been elected as the Mayor of the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council, which was won by the UNP at the local government polls.

He was elected with 23 votes in an open ballot held this morning while Sunethra Ranasinghe of the United National Party (UNP) received only 21 votes.