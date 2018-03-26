Shooting reported at Jothipala Mawatha in Malabe

March 26, 2018   10:25 am

By Yusuf Ariff

A shooting incident has been reported targeting a residence at Jothipala Mawatha in Malabe in the early hours this morning.

Police said the shooting had taken place at around 2.40am today (26) and that a T-56 assault rifle was used to open fire at the house, located on 14th Lane in Jothipala Mawatha. 

Several window panes and the wall of the house were damaged in the shooting, but nobody has been injured, the Police Spokesman said.

Athurugiriya Police is conducting further investigations. 

