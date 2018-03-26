STF operation to arrest suspects in underworld related murders

The Police Special Task Force (STF) says several teams have commenced operations in search of suspects connected to murders reported from various parts of the country.

The STF said these operations have been launched alongside the investigations being carried out by the police.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the Commandant of the STF Senior DIG M.R. Latheef stated that the operations are already underway and that they have been able to achieve successful results.

A series of murders were recently reported from various parts of the country while information had been uncovered regarding the involvement of underworld gangs in these killings.

The Senior DIG said that investigations are also continuing based on the relevant information.