Samanlal Fernando re-elected Mayor of Moratuwa

Samanlal Fernando of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been re-elected as the Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council.

He received 23 voted in the open ballot held today while Philip David of the United National Party (UNP) received 16 of the total votes cast by elected councilors.

Nine members including 4 from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), 4 from the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and a member representing an Independent Group abstained from voting.

Samantha Silva of the SLPP was elected the deputy mayor.