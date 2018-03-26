Samanlal Fernando re-elected Mayor of Moratuwa

Samanlal Fernando re-elected Mayor of Moratuwa

March 26, 2018   12:52 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Samanlal Fernando of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been re-elected as the Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council. 

He received 23 voted in the open ballot held today while Philip David of the United National Party (UNP) received 16 of the total votes cast by elected councilors.   

Nine members including 4 from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), 4 from the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and a member representing an Independent Group abstained from voting. 

Samantha Silva of the SLPP was elected the deputy mayor.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories