Student arrested for hate posts on FB denied bail

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today refused to grant bail to the teenage student of a leading school in Colombo who was arrested and remanded for inciting racial hatred on social media while he was ordered further remanded until April 9.

The attorneys representing the defendant presented a bail application when the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Chanima Wijebandara today (26).

However, the bail appeal was rejected and the suspect was ordered further remanded until April 9.

The Muslim student, from a leading school in Colombo, was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on March 11 on suspicion of inciting racial hatred on social media after he had allegedly used a Facebook account registered under a Sinhalese name.