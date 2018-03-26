Tense situation during election of Hatton-Dickoya UC chairman

Tense situation during election of Hatton-Dickoya UC chairman

March 26, 2018   03:09 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

UPDATE: (3.45pm) - Sadayan Balachandran of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) has been chosen as the Chairman of the Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council.

Ada Derana reporter said that the Chairman was chosen through the drawing of lots as the open ballot held today to elect the chairman had ended in a draw.  

Balachandran and Alagamuththu Nandakumar of the United National Party (UNP) had received an equal number of votes during the open ballot resulting in a tense situation at the council. 

Council members reportedly used abusive language while launching verbal attacks on one another. 

The chairman was subsequently chosen through the drawing of lots. 

Kumara Karunasiri of the CWC and A.J.M. Fais of the UNP vied for the Dpeuty Chairmanship with the latter coming out the winner. 

A tense situation was reported during the open ballot held today to elect the Chairman of the Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that a heated argument broke out between the members elected to the council during the vote and that police officers had to intervene to control the situation. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories