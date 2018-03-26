Tense situation during election of Hatton-Dickoya UC chairman

UPDATE: (3.45pm) - Sadayan Balachandran of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) has been chosen as the Chairman of the Hatton-Dickoya Urban Council.

Ada Derana reporter said that the Chairman was chosen through the drawing of lots as the open ballot held today to elect the chairman had ended in a draw.

Balachandran and Alagamuththu Nandakumar of the United National Party (UNP) had received an equal number of votes during the open ballot resulting in a tense situation at the council.

Council members reportedly used abusive language while launching verbal attacks on one another.

The chairman was subsequently chosen through the drawing of lots.

Kumara Karunasiri of the CWC and A.J.M. Fais of the UNP vied for the Dpeuty Chairmanship with the latter coming out the winner.

