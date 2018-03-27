Hotel chef arrested for molesting foreign tourist in Ella

Police have arrested the chef of a tourist hotel in Ella who has been accused of sexually molesting a foreign tourist.

According to the police complaint, the suspect was driving a three-wheeler when the victim, a woman from Abu Dhabi, had flagged him down in order to travel to the Ella town.

On the way there the suspect had molested the woman who had managed jump off the three-wheeler and seek refuge at a nearby hotel.

With the help of two other tourists at the hotel, the victim had later managed to identify the vehicle and lodged a complaint with Ella Police.

Based on the information, police arrested a 28-year-old youth employed as a chef at a tourist hotel in Ella.

The suspect, a resident of Bandarawela, had used the three-wheeler belonging to the hotel without the permission of the hotel owner.