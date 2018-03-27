Hotel chef arrested for molesting foreign tourist in Ella

Hotel chef arrested for molesting foreign tourist in Ella

March 27, 2018   09:47 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Police have arrested the chef of a tourist hotel in Ella who has been accused of sexually molesting a foreign tourist.

According to the police complaint, the suspect was driving a three-wheeler when the victim, a woman from Abu Dhabi, had flagged him down in order to travel to the Ella town.

On the way there the suspect had molested the woman who had managed jump off the three-wheeler and seek refuge at a nearby hotel.

With the help of two other tourists at the hotel, the victim had later managed to identify the vehicle and lodged a complaint with Ella Police.

Based on the information, police arrested a 28-year-old youth employed as a chef at a tourist hotel in Ella.

The suspect, a resident of Bandarawela, had used the three-wheeler belonging to the hotel without the permission of the hotel owner.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories