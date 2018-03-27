Election of Chilaw UC chairman postponed due to lack of quorum

North Western Province Commissioner of Local Government Ranjan Jayasinghe today decided to postpone the election of the new Chairman and Deputy Chairman for the Chilaw Urban Council due to the lack of quorum.

Despite the commissioner informing elected councilors to be present at the council session at 8.30am today (27) for the vote, only 9 members were present at the council.

Out of the 20 total members of the Chilaw Urban Council, a minimum of 10 members are required to be present for a vote.

However, at the time 7 members of the United National Party (UNP), a member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and a member of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) were seated at the council chamber while the SLFP member former Chairman Hillary Prasanna walked out in protest.

Another SLFP member had arrived and took seat, but the ballot was postponed due to the lack of quorum despite the UNP members strongly urging the commissioner not to do so.