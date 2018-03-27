Speedy steps to control illegal sand and stone trade

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says speedy steps will be taken to control the illegal sand and stone excavation and trade.

He made these remarks while speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau held at the Water’s Edge Hotel in Battaramulla, yesterday (26).

The President further said that the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau and the Central Environmental Authority have a prime responsibility among many other state institutions in this country to nourish and protect the earth, flora and fauna, rivers and lakes while taking care for these elements of the environment and emphasized the need of continuous coordination between these two institutions.

President Sirisena who mentioned about the Environmental pollution took place in Muthurajawela and said that in order to save the environment from the corrupted and unscrupulous businessmen. It should be a priority of the Government organizations to work constantly after issuing licenses, by taking steps for post reviewing to check if the projects are properly implemented.

President Sirisena also stressed the need for a new programme to regularize activities in the fields of mining, geology, research and studies by utilizing new technology systematically and efficiently.

Source: PMD