Party leaders meeting to discuss no-confidence against PM

March 27, 2018   04:40 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A special party leaders’ meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow (28) at the Speaker’s Office.

The meeting, to be chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, has been called to discuss the motion of no confidence which has been brought against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The party leaders are expected to meet at 9.00am tomorrow. 

Parliamentarians representing the Joint Opposition handed over the no-confidence motion, signed by 55 MPs including 4 from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), to the Speaker last week. 

A decision was taken at the party leaders’ meeting to take up the motion of no confidence for debate in Parliament on April 4.

