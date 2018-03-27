May Day to be shifted to May 7 due to Vesak

March 27, 2018   04:47 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Cabinet has decided to commemorate this year’s May Day on May 7th instead of the usual May 1st, following a request made by Buddhist clergy in the country.

The request had been made in view of International Workers’ Day coinciding with Vesak Week. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet decided to postpone the rallies and meetings from May 1 to May 7. 

Meanwhile the 7th of May will be declared as a public holiday while the President has invited all political parties and trade unions to joint Labour Day programmes on that date.   

