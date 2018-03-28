Party leaders decide not to use electronic voting on no-confidence

Party leaders have decided not to use the Parliament’s electronic voting system for the impending vote on the motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The decision was taken during the special party leaders’ meeting held this morning (28), Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala said.

Accordingly the regular open vote via the method of a showing of hands it to be utilized for the vote on the motion.

The Electronic Voting System was introduced and trialed in the Sri Lankan Parliament in 2016 with the method being used for the first time in the House on July 25 last year when a division was taken for the Third Reading of the “Foreign Exchange Bill”.