Ambassadors visit Kandy following recent communal violence

The Ambassador of the European Union, Tung-Laï Margue, the Ambassador of Romania, Dr. Victor Chiujdea, and Heinz Walker-Nederkoorn, the Ambassador of Switzerland visited Kandy district from March 27-28.



The Ambassadors paid their respects to the Chief Prelate of the Asigiriya Chapter, the Most. Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, and the Chief Prelate of the Malwatte Chapter, the Most Venerable Thibbotuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala.

During a frank and constructive exchange, the envoys emphasised the importance of starting a systematic dialogue with other religious leaders to avoid the recurrence of the recent violence, a statement said.

They particularly welcomed the upcoming meeting of a parliamentary committee, consisting of religious and political leaders from all communities, set up to discuss the issue. The envoys also visited the Sri Dalada Maligawa.



The Ambassadors also met representatives of the Muslim community to discuss the recent communal violence, and its aftermath.

They expressed their sympathies for the loss of life and the destruction of homes, mosques, and businesses.

Addressing the media in Kandy, they noted that the violence in Kandy district underscores the need to redouble efforts to support national reconciliation.

They said that Sri Lankans know all too well the consequences of not addressing religious and ethnic hatred, and reiterated the importance of political, religious and community leaders taking the initiative to counter hate speech and racist stereotypes.

The envoys emphasised that there must be no impunity for such crimes.