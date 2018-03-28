Govt confirms Udayangas arrest in Dubai

March 28, 2018   03:56 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunge has been arrested by Dubai authorities last Monday (26), Co-cabinet spokesman Dr. Rajitha Senaratne confirmed today.

Answering questions raised by a journalist at the weekly cabinet press briefing held today, the minister said that government officials are now in discussion with the Dubai authorities with regard to handing him over to the Sri Lankan authorities. 

He had been arrested by the Dubai authorities Monday morning, according to Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Senaratne.

