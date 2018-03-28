NBT imposed on liquor; lifted from air and water sports gear
March 28, 2018 04:26 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera to amend the Nation Building Tax Act, No. 09 of 2009 and include the amendment proposed in the 2018 Budget.
Accordingly, the National Building Tax will be imposed on liquor in addition to the existing levies.
Meanwhile the NBT currently imposed on the following goods and services are to be lifted:
- Equipment used for the construction of greenhouses, polytunnels aimed at utilizing advanced technology for agricultural activities
- Coconut oil and coconut related products
- Gemstones imported with the intention of cutting, polishing and re-exporting
- Sports equipment and sports gear (that do not operate by motors) necessary for water sports such as rowing, kayaking, kite surfing and diving
- Sports equipment and sports gear (that do not require power) necessary for air sports including gliders, air balloons, dirigible, parachutes and paragliders
- Services provided by the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance Scheme