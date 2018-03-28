NBT imposed on liquor; lifted from air and water sports gear

NBT imposed on liquor; lifted from air and water sports gear

March 28, 2018   04:26 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera to amend the Nation Building Tax Act, No. 09 of 2009 and include the amendment proposed in the 2018 Budget. 

Accordingly, the National Building Tax will be imposed on liquor in addition to the existing levies. 

Meanwhile the NBT currently imposed on the following goods and services are to be lifted:

  • Equipment used for the construction of greenhouses, polytunnels aimed at utilizing advanced technology for agricultural activities  
  • Coconut oil and coconut related products
  • Gemstones imported with the intention of cutting, polishing and re-exporting 
  • Sports equipment and sports gear (that do not operate by motors) necessary for water sports such as rowing, kayaking, kite surfing and diving
  • Sports equipment and sports gear (that do not require power) necessary for air sports including gliders, air balloons, dirigible, parachutes and paragliders
  • Services provided by the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance Scheme 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories