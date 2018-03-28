Diplomatic moves underway to bring Udayanga Weeratunga to SL By Yusuf Ariff Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga has been arrested in Dubai and diplomatic moves are currently underway to bring him to Sri Lanka, police said today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.